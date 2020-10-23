STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha gets ready to check Covid-19 resurgence

Health facilities are being kept ready for prompt treatment of reinfection cases and dealing with active cases that are expected to rise manifold if people do not adhere to Covid safety guidelines.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (File Photo| AFP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government is all set to intensify surveillance of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) once again across the state along with accelerated public awareness regarding risk of resurgence and reinfection of Covid-19.

With health experts across the globe warning the novel coronavirus explosion risks during the festive season and the winter, the Health and Family Welfare department has chalked out a strategy to prevent the disease bouncing back up.

Health facilities are being kept ready for prompt treatment of reinfection cases and dealing with active cases that are expected to rise manifold if people do not adhere to Covid safety guidelines during the crucial period of November, December and January. The State Government is also mulling over possible restriction on public transportation.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said cases with confirmed or possible re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported besides the exponential rise in new cases observed in Europe and USA.

"Keeping that in mind, we have planned preventive public health intervention along with public awareness regarding risk of reinfection and resurgence as such a scenario cannot be ruled out in the State. There will be constant peak hour monitoring and extensive IEC campaigning to prevent large gatherings. Hospitals have been put in readiness to handle the surge in cases with ICU/HDU and general beds," he said.

Steps are also being taken to keep testing materials and drugs ready apart from augmenting oxygen supply across the State for any exigencies. While nine lakh testing kits are now available with the State, tenders have been floated for 15 lakh more kits which are expected to reach in next one fortnight.

Nearly 20,000 cylinders (Jumbo, B Type, and A Type) have also been kept in readiness. SCB Medical College and Hospital has a total of 2480 jumbo cylinders as more jumbo cylinders were allocated after diverting from other districts having less caseload. Tenders have been floated for setting up of liquid medical oxygen storage units in 15 Government health facilities and additional licenses given by Drugs Controller to produce medical oxygen.

Meanwhile, the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and SPs have been directed to fine tune their preparedness at district level and alert all stakeholders. They have been asked to ensure stringent enforcement measures against deviation and laxity in complying with Covid guidelines. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had warned against any complacency by officials and public as well.

