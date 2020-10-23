Puri sees a dip in Covid cases

By Express News Service

PURI: Covid-19 cases have shown a steady decline in the district with only 55 new cases including nine from Puri town being reported on Thursday. The total number of cases now stand at 12,019, of which 11,309 have recovered.With just 627 active cases at present, the recovery rate has significantly improved to 94.09 per cent. However, a positivity rate of over 10 per cent continues to be a concern for the administration.

In a meeting with officials on the day, Collector Balwant Singh stressed the need to sanitise Government offices, streets, sea beach and the area around Sri Jagannath Temple in the town.

He also emphasised the need to streamline the waste disposal system in the town.