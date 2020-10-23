STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri sees a dip in Covid cases

Covid-19 cases have shown a steady decline in the district with only 55 new cases including nine from Puri town being reported on Thursday.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, coronavirus, PPE kits

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment (PPE) before testing swabs. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

PURI: Covid-19 cases have shown a steady decline in the district with only 55 new cases including nine from Puri town being reported on Thursday. The total number of cases now stand at 12,019, of which 11,309 have recovered.With just 627 active cases at present, the recovery rate has significantly improved to 94.09 per cent. However, a positivity rate of over 10 per cent continues to be a concern for the administration.

In a meeting with officials  on the day, Collector Balwant Singh stressed the need to sanitise Government offices, streets, sea beach and the area around Sri Jagannath Temple in the town. 
He also emphasised the need to streamline the waste disposal system in the town.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Puri
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp