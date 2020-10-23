Rain misery for Kendrapara residents

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Life has been thrown out of gear in the district due to incessant rains triggered by low pressure over Bay of Bengal for the last three days. While low-lying areas remain inundated, people are confined to their homes at Fakirabad, Ranapada, Dilarapur, Kakata, Badahat, Santasahi and other localities in Kendrapara town. With houses inundated for the last 2-3 days, the slum dwellers of the town have taken shelter in nearby buildings. Several by-lanes of Pattamundai are under knee-deep water and without proper drainage, rainwater is yet to recede in a few localities of the town.

The seaside villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks are the worst-hit as tidal waves have caused extensive damage to agriculture land in the areas. The tidal waves have transgressed weak saline embankments at strategic points inundating farms in Praharajpur, Olasahi, Sasanapeta, Naukana and other villages.

Sea water often enters the villages during high tide due to weak saline embankments and sluice gates. Repair work of around 45 sluice gates and a few saline embankments in the villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks are yet to be done, said Congress leader Gyana Ranjan Beura. Sahadev Mandal of Jamboo village alleged that prawn farm owners have damaged embankments to allow flow of saline water into their farms.

“Several Government officials and politicians are hand-in-glove with the prawn mafia and this has emboldened the latter to continue with the practice,” he alleged. The inclement weather has also affected fishermen in the district who have no option but to sit idle by anchoring their boats at harbours. District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said the district administration has directed all BDOs to submit a report on ingress of saline water in seaside villages. Assistance will be extended to the affected basing on the findings of the report, he said.

Woes overflow

Slums in Kendrapara have remained inundated for the last 2-3 days

Several by-lanes of Pattamundai are under knee-deep water

Tidal waves have caused extensive damage to farmland in seaside villages

45 sluice gates in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks yet to be repaired

