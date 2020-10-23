STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rain misery for Kendrapara residents

Life has been thrown out of gear in the district due to incessant rains triggered by low pressure over Bay of Bengal for the last three days. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged street in Kendrapara town

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Life has been thrown out of gear in the district due to incessant rains triggered by low pressure over Bay of Bengal for the last three days. While low-lying areas remain inundated, people are confined to their homes at Fakirabad, Ranapada, Dilarapur, Kakata, Badahat, Santasahi and other localities in Kendrapara town. With houses inundated for the last 2-3 days, the slum dwellers of the town have taken shelter in nearby buildings. Several by-lanes of Pattamundai are under knee-deep water and without proper drainage, rainwater is yet to recede in a few localities of the town. 

The seaside villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks are the worst-hit as tidal waves have caused extensive damage to agriculture land in the areas. The tidal waves have transgressed weak saline embankments at strategic points inundating farms in Praharajpur, Olasahi, Sasanapeta, Naukana and other villages. 

Sea water often enters the villages during high tide due to weak saline embankments and sluice gates. Repair work of around 45 sluice gates and a few saline embankments in the villages of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks are yet to be done, said Congress leader Gyana Ranjan Beura. Sahadev Mandal of Jamboo village alleged that prawn farm owners have damaged embankments to allow flow of saline water into their farms. 

“Several Government officials and politicians are hand-in-glove with the prawn mafia and this has emboldened the latter to continue with the practice,” he alleged. The inclement weather has also affected fishermen in the district who have no option but to sit idle by anchoring their boats at harbours. District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said the district administration has directed all BDOs to submit a report on ingress of saline water in seaside villages. Assistance will be extended to the affected basing on the findings of the report, he said. 

Woes overflow

Slums in Kendrapara have remained inundated for the last 2-3 days 
Several by-lanes of Pattamundai are under knee-deep water 
Tidal waves have caused extensive damage to farmland in seaside villages 
45 sluice gates in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks yet to be repaired 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp