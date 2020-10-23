Ration card goes online in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched an online system through which everything from application for ration card to registration of farmers for paddy procurement can be done on a single platform. The services will be available in the citizen services link of the website www.foododisha.in .The system developed by the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department is a step forward for implementation of ‘Food Security for All’ programme of the State Government. It will be helpful to ensure transparency and efficiency in the implementation of schemes of the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department, the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to ensure food security for all citizens, the Chief Minister said that 25 lakh people left out from the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been included in the Odisha’s food security scheme.

He said that now more than three crore people of the State are being covered under the food security programme.Stating that common people are directly linked with the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department, the Chief Minister asked it to launch awareness campaign for the online system introduced by the government. He also directed the department to inform him about the number of people who have used the online system within a month.

The Chief Minister released a book on the occasion about the steps taken by the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department towards ensuring food security for people during the last 20 years. The services that can be availed online are ration card application, registration of farmers, payment of licence fee by fair price shops and payment for foodgrains by the fair price shops.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that the department is working towards bringing change in the lives of people through the online system. Development commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner RK Sharma, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.