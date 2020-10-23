Sambalpur: Cobra disrupts ATM service for three days

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A three-feet long cobra brought operations at the ATM kiosk of main post office at Panchamukhi Chowk in Kuchinda town to a halt for 96 hours. Locals said the snake was located in the kiosk on Monday night.

After being informed, forest officials launched an operation to trace the snake. However, they failed in their attempt on day one following which a poster was pasted on the ATM door warning people against entering the kiosk. The snake was finally rescued on Thursday and the ATM opened for public transaction.

Kuchinda range officer Gagan Bihari Malik said the rescued cobra was released into Chaitra reserve forest.