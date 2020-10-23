STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students bear the brunt of NIST management fight

The fight between the chairman and director of National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) has put students in a fix.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The fight between the chairman and director of National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) has put students in a fix.While the dispute between chairman Sukant Mohapatra and director Sangram Mudali over management of NIST is continuing since long, now both the warring managing committee members have opened separate bank accounts and asked students to deposit the prescribed fees for the ensuing examination.

Besides, the NIST management committee is yet to return original certificates and mark sheets of students, which were collected at the time of admission. As per norms, original certificates and mark sheets should be returned to students after due verification.Sources said the tussle between the two groups has affected various development activities of the institution.

Earlier, Mudali and his supporters had deployed new security guards on the campus who reportedly prevented staff belonging to Mohapatra’s group from entering the college. Later, Mohapatra lodged a complaint with Golanthara police and two members of Mudali group were arrested. Police also asked Mudali to show up for interrogation.

Instead, the director sought time citing self-isolation. He too lodged a complaint against Mohapatra. In view of the law and order situation on the campus, the matter was placed before Berhampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) by Kanisi tehsildar and Golanthara IIC.The SDM directed to impose Section 144 on NIST campus in view of the tense situation and restrained Mudali and his supporters from entering the college premises. The Golanthara IIC was also asked to deploy police personnel on the campus.

Mudali was directed to hand over all the original certificates of students to the principal of Parala Maharaja Engineering College, who is the nominee of Odisha government in the board of Governors of NIST by October 21 in presence of Kanisi tehsildar.NIST principal Sudhakar Das was asked to prepare a list of students who have not received their original certificates while both Mudali and Mohapatra were restrained from entering the campus till further order. As per the SDM order, principals of both the colleges along with Kanisi tehsildar reached NIST campus to receive the certificates and mark sheets of students on Wednesday. However, Mudali did not turn up.Principal Das stated that Mudali, through emails, has asked students to receive their certificates from him in violation of the SDM order.

