STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Baripada: Faculty up in arms against principal of college

The Government had recently directed Udala sub-collector to inquire into the allegations.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Faculty members of Luipa Degree Mahavidyalaya at Radho in Udala have stepped up protest against the in-charge principal Adikanda Dey, accusing him of misappropriating Government funds.On Thursday, they submitted a memorandum on the matter to Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj through Deputy Collector Sujoy Kumar Pati. 

A lecturer Diptiman Dey alleged that the principal has misappropriated the arrear money of staff members. He withdrew the amount from SBI, Udala branch on April 3 this year but claimed the college has not received the arrears from the Government.

“The principal has also embezzled huge amount of stipend money of SC/ST students. He has misappropriated `50 lakh released from the UGC for promotion of vocational education in the college by submitted false expenditure vouchers. No teacher has been appointed for vocational education while not a single student is enrolled in the courses,” Diptiman alleged.

Political Science lecturer Bipin Bihari Singh further alleged that the principal has appointed his son as physics lecturer and brother as a demonstrator in education. However, they never come to the college and Adikanda withdraws their monthly salaries. 

The Government had recently directed Udala sub-collector to inquire into the allegations. However,  he was replaced by PA, ITDA to probe the matter. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said inquiry officer was removed as he was serving as president of the college management committee and locals demanded an independent probe.

The allegations will be investigated after Durga puja. He further informed that the inquiry was delayed as the principal has been infected by Covid-19.Despite repeated calls, principal Adikanda was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp