Baripada: Faculty up in arms against principal of college

BARIPADA: Faculty members of Luipa Degree Mahavidyalaya at Radho in Udala have stepped up protest against the in-charge principal Adikanda Dey, accusing him of misappropriating Government funds.On Thursday, they submitted a memorandum on the matter to Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj through Deputy Collector Sujoy Kumar Pati.

A lecturer Diptiman Dey alleged that the principal has misappropriated the arrear money of staff members. He withdrew the amount from SBI, Udala branch on April 3 this year but claimed the college has not received the arrears from the Government.

“The principal has also embezzled huge amount of stipend money of SC/ST students. He has misappropriated `50 lakh released from the UGC for promotion of vocational education in the college by submitted false expenditure vouchers. No teacher has been appointed for vocational education while not a single student is enrolled in the courses,” Diptiman alleged.

Political Science lecturer Bipin Bihari Singh further alleged that the principal has appointed his son as physics lecturer and brother as a demonstrator in education. However, they never come to the college and Adikanda withdraws their monthly salaries.

The Government had recently directed Udala sub-collector to inquire into the allegations. However, he was replaced by PA, ITDA to probe the matter. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said inquiry officer was removed as he was serving as president of the college management committee and locals demanded an independent probe.

The allegations will be investigated after Durga puja. He further informed that the inquiry was delayed as the principal has been infected by Covid-19.Despite repeated calls, principal Adikanda was unavailable for comment.