Baripada: Livestock breeding farm languishes in neglect

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Languishing in neglect for decades, the Seed Production and Livestock Breeding Farm at Kathopal in Betnoti is now facing threat from encroachers. In absence of a boundary wall, locals have started grabbing land of the farm which spreads over an area of 120 acre.

The farm was set up by the State Government in the early 80s with an aim to breed different varieties of cow to meet the growing demand for milk in local markets and production of high yielding seeds. A portion of the farm’s land housed cow sheds, water supply project, Gobar (biogas) gas plant, four staff quarters and agricultural equipment while the rest of the area was used to grow hybrid grass for cattle fodder.

The farm’s management was looked after by the chief district veterinary officer, sub-assistant fodder development officer and a junior engineer while a watchman and three casual staff took care of the daily affairs.The livestock breeding was stopped in 2000 following which bulls were reared in the farm. But this project too was stopped in 2015-16.

As a result, the farm equipment including grass cutting machine, tractor and a power tiller as well as three water supply points are lying defunct due to lack of maintenance. The cow sheds and staff quarters are also languishing in dilapidated condition.

While miscreants have stolen power cables from the farm, the cow sheds have turned into a haven for anti-socials. Sources said some portions of the farmland have been encroached by locals. The staff engaged in the farm said lack of adequate funds from the Government and apathy of the district administration has led to such a situation.

Chief district veterinary officer Pravakar Sahoo admitted that locals have unauthorisedly occupied the farm land due to absence of boundary walls. “There is no money to construct a boundary wall. Despite repeated appeals to Baripada tehsildar, no action has also been taken to demarcate the land,” he added.