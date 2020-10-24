Baripada: Man kills 5-year-old son, held

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A man was arrested for killing his five-year-old son in a fit of rage in Beladunguri village in Badasahi on Thursday night.

He was identified as Chepa Dehuri (35) of Balidiha village in Kuliana. Police said Chepa’s wife Surubali, son and daughter were staying at his in-laws’ place at Beladunguri. On Thursday, the accused went to Beladunguri to meet his wife but could not find her. His mother-in-law informed that his wife and daughter had gone to a relative’s place and will return soon.

However, Surubali did not return that night following which Chepa got infuriated and started to quarrel with his in-laws. In a fit of rage, he snatched his son from his mother-in-law’s lap and battered his head with a stone. The kid died on the spot.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, caught Chepa and handed him over to police.