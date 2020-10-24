STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhitarkanika to host 3-month Eco Retreat fest from Dec 1

The Tourism department will soon start online booking of the tents which will be set up at a place adjacent to the lush green mangrove forests with primates.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:37 AM

Mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: For the first time, Odisha Tourism will organise Eco Retreat festival at Bhitarkanika National Park from December 1 to February 28 to attract tourists to the second largest mangrove ecosystem of the country.

The three-month festival will be organised on the banks of Baitarani river at Nalitiapatia village located six km from the park. A meeting to review the preparedness for the festival was held in collectorate on Friday.
Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said as many as 15 luxury tents will be erected for tourists with water and electricity supply as well as parking facility. Cultural programmes, food festival, trekking in the forest and visit to nearby Pentha beach will be organised for tourists during the festival.

Divisional forest officer Bikash Ranjan Dash said, “Bhitarkanika is a Ramsar site and home to a great variety of wildlife including spotted deer, saltwater crocodiles, water monitors, pythons and Sambars. It also houses a large number of migratory birds in winter. We selected Nalitapatia village for the festival so as not to disturb the wildlife in the park.” 

A photo exhibition and screening of films on Bhitarkanika and its wildlife will also be organised during the festival.Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary within Bhitarkanika is the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridley turtles. In an effort to attract more tourists, the authorities have built cottages at Habelikothi, Gupti and Danagamal.

“We are also giving emphasis on sustainable tourism to generate employment for locals. The festival will boost the income of the local populace,” Dash added.Last year, the State Government had organised a similar festival at Chandrabhaga beach near the Sun Temple of Konark.

