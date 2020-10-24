BJP, Congress allege poll code violation by BJD ministers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP on Friday alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines by State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain during the ongoing campaign for byelection to the Balasore Sadar seat and demanded a case under Epidemic Act should be filed against him.

A delegation of the State BJP submitted memoranda to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena in this regard. Besides Swain, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra and Minister of State for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi have also violated the model code of conduct by trying to lure people, the memorandum said and demanded that action should be initiated against these ministers as well.

“According to the guidelines issued by the state government 200 people are allowed in a closed door meeting during the bypoll campaign. But Swain has clearly violated the code of conduct by addressing Biju Chhatra Sammilani (convention of student wing of BJD) with more than 1,000 people inside a closed hall,” Lekhashree Samantsinghar, general secretary of the Sate unit BJP alleged.

She demanded strong action against the violators of model code of conduct for ensuring a free and fair election. “When ministers are violating the Covid-19 norms and election code of conduct openly, a big question mark has been raised over a free and fair election,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress also alleged violation of model code of conduct by ministers during campaign in Balasore constituency. A delegation led by Congress leader Sudarsan Das met the Sub-Collector and submitted a memorandum alleging that Minister for Urban Development Pratap Jena has violated the model code of conduct by organising party meeting by using anganwadi workers.