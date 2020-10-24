STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, Congress allege poll code violation by BJD ministers

Meanwhile, Congress also alleged violation of model code of conduct by ministers during campaign in Balasore constituency.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP on Friday alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines by State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain during the ongoing campaign for byelection to the Balasore Sadar seat and demanded a case under Epidemic Act should be filed against him.

A delegation of the State BJP submitted memoranda to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena in this regard. Besides Swain, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra and Minister of State for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi have also violated the model code of conduct by trying to lure people, the memorandum said and demanded that action should be initiated against these ministers as well.

“According to the guidelines issued by the state government 200 people are allowed in a closed door meeting during the bypoll campaign. But Swain has clearly violated the code of conduct by addressing Biju Chhatra Sammilani (convention of student wing of BJD) with more than 1,000 people inside a closed hall,” Lekhashree Samantsinghar, general secretary of the Sate unit BJP alleged.

She demanded strong action against the violators of model code of conduct for ensuring a free and fair election. “When ministers are violating the Covid-19 norms and election code of conduct openly, a big question mark has been raised over a free and fair election,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress also alleged violation of model code of conduct by ministers during campaign in Balasore constituency. A delegation led by Congress leader Sudarsan Das met the Sub-Collector and submitted a memorandum alleging that Minister for Urban Development Pratap Jena has violated the model code of conduct by organising party meeting by using anganwadi workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress poll code violation BJD
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp