Civil Supplies officials step in to bring down onion price

Majhi said the retail price is expected to further come down to Rs 65 per kg as price of fresh stocks that have arrived is Rs 60 a kg.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With onion price soaring through the roof and unscrupulous traders taking advantage of the situation, the district Civil Supplies department has stepped in to bring stability in the market.Price of onion which had shot up to Rs 80 per kg was brought down to Rs 70 after officials raided different wholesale points in the city. 

On Wednesday retailers at Aambagan market were seen selling onion for Rs 80 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 75 per kg at the Traffic Gate market. Being informed, a team led by Rourkela Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) Milan Majhi inspected stocks with various onion wholesalers and also visited different market areas  on Friday warning retailers not to sell onion above Rs 70 as wholesale price was Rs 65 a kg.

Majhi said the retail price is expected to further come down to Rs 65 per kg as price of fresh stocks that have arrived is Rs 60 a kg. There is no hoarding by wholesalers.

