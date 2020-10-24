STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack: Tehsildar fined Rs 5k by HC for delay in response against illegal detention of truck

The High Court issued the order on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by one contractor Amiya Mishra.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on tehsildar of Tangi Choudwar in Cuttack district for failing to file affidavit in pursuance of its order on a petition seeking intervention against illegal detention of a truck. As per its direction, the fine will be recovered from his salary. 

The High Court issued the order on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by one contractor Amiya Mishra. The petitioner counsel alleged that the tehsildar had falsely claimed before the SDJM, Cuttack, that the vehicle has been detained in connection with an FIR filed at the Choudwar police station. He had further alleged that though the petitioner had a valid permit to transport minor mineral (sand), his truck has been illegally detained without any proceedings for over six months now.

On behalf of the IIC of Choudwar police station, it was submitted that the vehicle was seized and detained on the basis of report by an additional tehsildar alleging violation of minor minerals transportation norms.
On September 28, the single judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra had directed the State counsel to file affidavit of the tehsildar asking reason behind seizure of the truck. But the State counsel sought one more day’s time to submit the affidavit of the tehsildar when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday. 

Justice Mohapatra ordered, the affidavit, if any, be filed subject to payment of `5,000 which shall be recovered from the salary of the tehsildar of Tangi-Choudwar. He directed for listing of the case in the week commencing from November 3 after the Puja vacation.

