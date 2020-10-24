STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Districts asked to complete school merger

Odisha Government has asked the administration of 14 districts to complete merger of schools with poor enrolment before reopening educational institutions for 2020-21 academic session.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has asked the administration of 14 districts to complete merger of schools with poor enrolment before reopening educational institutions for 2020-21 academic session. In March this year, the Government had initiated a merger of 11,517 schools having sub-optimal enrolment with nearby Government schools.

The schools to be consolidated include 6,340 primary, upper primary and high schools having less than 20 students and 5,177 primary schools with less than 40 students. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the Government is receiving merger reports from districts in a phased manner.

Order has been issued for the merger of over 3,000 schools initially which is expected to be completed before reopening of schools. Odisha School Education Programme Authority officials said the list furnished by 14 districts have already been approved by the Government and collectors asked to complete the merger process before reopening of schools to ensure that students of satellite schools adjust comfortably in lead schools.

The districts are Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha schools
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp