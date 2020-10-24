Durga Puja in Srimandir enters final phase 

By Express News Service

PURI: The final phase of Durga Puja commenced in Sri Jagannath temple on Thursday (Saptami) and Friday (Mahastami).

Due to the restrictions, servitors performed the Sodasha Upachar Puja of the deities without the presence of any devotee.

Usually every year, all the idols of Goshani and Chandi across the town converge in front of Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple for darshan of devotees.

But this year, the show was cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.