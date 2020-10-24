STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Govt misleading people: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Min flays the ruling BJD for unfulfilled promises made to the people during earlier bypolls

Published: 24th October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP campaign for the November 3 bypoll to Tirtol constituency picked up further momentum on Friday with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan addressing a virtual rally, seeking vote for the party candidate Raj Kishore Behera.

Launching his poll campaign for the bypoll, Pradhan came down heavily on the ruling BJD for the unfulfilled promises made to the people during the earlier bypolls. People would have believed the ruling BJD leaders had the government implemented any of the promises made during the Bijepur and Patkura bypolls, he said. 

Referring to the `119 crore bridge project over Mahanadi river in Tirtol constituency, Pradhan said it has been hastily announced by the government keeping the bypoll in view. Criticising the state government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the State which has cost the people - especially migrants - dear, he said that the Centre has been requesting the state government several times to accept the scheme but in vain. He said that had the government implemented the scheme, eligible migrants would have received `5 lakh under the scheme.

The Union Minister also criticised the government for large scale irregularities in the utilisation of funds released by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an example in the entire world in management of Covid-19, but look at Odisha, the entire thing has been mismanaged, he said and asked why the health care system in the state is in a mess”, he said.

Similarly, during the pandemic, Centre announced distribution of 5 kg rice and one kg dal per person under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. But the state government failed to distribute the foodgrains among the people properly, he said. “This government has misled people during the pandemic. Funds from the Centre are being misappropriated,” Pradhan said.

The Union Minister said the state government’s inability to govern has led to a rise in unemployment in the state and people are left with no option but to migrate to other states in search of work. Pradhan said voting for Congress means ensuring the victory of the BJD and therefore, many members joined the BJP.
Seeking votes for party candidate Rajkishore Behera, he urged people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan will address three public meetings in Balasore Sadar constituency on Saturday. 

Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and senior leaders also campaigned for Congress candidate Hmansu Bhusan Mallik in the constituency on Friday.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Naveen Patnaik BJP
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp