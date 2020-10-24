Naveen Govt misleading people: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP campaign for the November 3 bypoll to Tirtol constituency picked up further momentum on Friday with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan addressing a virtual rally, seeking vote for the party candidate Raj Kishore Behera.

Launching his poll campaign for the bypoll, Pradhan came down heavily on the ruling BJD for the unfulfilled promises made to the people during the earlier bypolls. People would have believed the ruling BJD leaders had the government implemented any of the promises made during the Bijepur and Patkura bypolls, he said.

Referring to the `119 crore bridge project over Mahanadi river in Tirtol constituency, Pradhan said it has been hastily announced by the government keeping the bypoll in view. Criticising the state government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the State which has cost the people - especially migrants - dear, he said that the Centre has been requesting the state government several times to accept the scheme but in vain. He said that had the government implemented the scheme, eligible migrants would have received `5 lakh under the scheme.

The Union Minister also criticised the government for large scale irregularities in the utilisation of funds released by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an example in the entire world in management of Covid-19, but look at Odisha, the entire thing has been mismanaged, he said and asked why the health care system in the state is in a mess”, he said.

Similarly, during the pandemic, Centre announced distribution of 5 kg rice and one kg dal per person under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. But the state government failed to distribute the foodgrains among the people properly, he said. “This government has misled people during the pandemic. Funds from the Centre are being misappropriated,” Pradhan said.

The Union Minister said the state government’s inability to govern has led to a rise in unemployment in the state and people are left with no option but to migrate to other states in search of work. Pradhan said voting for Congress means ensuring the victory of the BJD and therefore, many members joined the BJP.

Seeking votes for party candidate Rajkishore Behera, he urged people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan will address three public meetings in Balasore Sadar constituency on Saturday.

Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and senior leaders also campaigned for Congress candidate Hmansu Bhusan Mallik in the constituency on Friday.