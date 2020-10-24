New Covid infections drop further in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of new infections in the State dropped further to 1,793, lowest in last two and a half month.On August 6, the daily Covid-19 count was 1,833. With this, the State tally touched 2,77,887. The daily positivity rate slipped to 4.4 per cent (pc) as 40,733 tests were conducted.

Though the State has been reporting less than 2,000 cases for the last five days in a row, the fatality rate continued to rise. Eighteen more patients, all men aged between 29 and 76, succumbed to the disease during a 24-hour period taking the death toll to 1,267.

Among the deceased, three each were from Angul, Khurda and Gajapati districts and two each from Mayurbjanj and Jajpur districts and one each from Puri, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur. While 12 of them had no comorbid conditions, six were suffering from other underlying diseases.

Ganjam topped the chart with highest 233 deaths, followed by 218 in Khurda, 109 in Cuttack, 83 in Puri, 67 in Balasore, 60 in Sundargarh, 56 in Mayurbhanj, 40 in Rayagada, 39 in Nayagarh, 30 in Balangir, 29 in Sambalpur and 28 each in Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Following a drop in the daily caseload, the number of districts reporting more than 100 has also come down. Only four districts - Khurda (208), Cuttack (160), Angul (107) and Mayurbhanj (104) reported maximum cases.

After witnessing a decline for last three days, the number of new cases rose to 74 in Cuttack city during last 24 hours. While 67 new patients were detected on Wednesday, 54 tested positive on Tuesday and 64 on Monday.

On a positive note, the daily recoveries from continued to remain above 2,000. As many as 2,377 patients recovered from the disease on Friday bring down the active cases to 17,202. So far 2,59,418 patients have recovered in the State. The recovery rate now stands at 93.35 pc.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the gesture of 500 Covid warriors of Odisha Police for coming forward to donate plasma to treat serious patients. In these trying times, such noble acts will encourage others to donate plasma to save precious lives, he said.

Daily case count below 200

Bhubaneswar: The drop in daily infection count in the State Capital has brought down the number of active cases in the city to 2,500 on Friday. The daily spike of cases in the city dropped below 200 in the city after a gap of nearly 70 days. A total 189 new cases were reported in the Capital against 267 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The increasing number of recoveries reduced the number of active cases to 2,511, said officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new cases, which included 142 local contacts and 47 quarantine cases, pushed the Covid tally of the city to 28,299. However, 25,619 of these persons have been recovered from the infection. On the other hand, two more individuals from the city succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the Covid death toll of the city 248.