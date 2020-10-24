Revival of Sarala spinning mill, Chellakumar’s bypoll promise

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Odisha in-charge of Congress, A Chellakumar on Friday promised to revive the Sarala spinning mill in Tirtol if the party candidate is elected in the upcoming bypoll.He visited the closed mill while campaigning for party candidate Himanshu Mallick in the constituency. The Congress leader interacted with locals who demanded immediate reopening of the facility.

“The ruling BJD has turned a blind eye to the dilapidated condition of the mill which was once a symbol of prosperity of Tirtol. If Congress candidate wins the by-election, the party will revive the mill,” said Chellakumar.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Jaipur in Raghunathpur block, he said Congress leaders have urged the State Government to revive the 35-year-old spinning mill to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers who are struggling to find jobs during the Covid-19 crisis. The party will take steps to resume operations in the mill and help many migrant returnees to get jobs and maintain their livelihood.

Established in 1985 by then local MLA and minister Basant Biswal, the mill was a source of livelihood for nearly 1,400 persons. It was functioning under Odisha State Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation Ltd (SPINFED). However, the mill incurred huge losses due to mismanagement, overstaffing and shortage of raw materials. In the 1999 Super Cyclone, it was badly damaged and subsequently declared closed.

Criticising both BJD and BJP for not taking steps for the mill’s revival, Chellakumar said major projects in Odisha like Hirakud dam were established during Congress rule in the State. “Both the parties have failed to keep promises made in their election manifestos. People should now vote for Congress,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP for bringing ‘anti-farmer’ laws. “The BJP Government at the Centre has come up with these laws to serve big companies. The Modi Government is protecting the interests of corporates while farmers are living in pathetic condition,” he added.

Among others, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Pattnaik, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra, district chief Natabar Barik and others were present.