Bypoll a godsend opportunity: Odisha minister RP Swain sparks controversy

BHUBANESWAR/ BALASORE : Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain has landed in a controversy for his statement on BJP candidate Manas Ranjan Dutta while campaigning for November 3 Balasore Sadar bypoll on Friday.

Taking strong exception to the statement by the Minister, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the untimely demise of a person is never an opportunity. "God should give those people some sense who consider this election as an opportunity," Pradhan said and added that there is no place of ego in a democracy.

While campaigning for the BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das, the senior minister had said that the bypoll was a godsend opportunity for the people of the constituency to get back on the development track. Manas is the son of Madan Mohan Dutta, whose death led to the by-election.

Swain, however, issued a clarification to manage the situation. "I shared a very close relationship with Madan Mohan Dutta and our friendship transcends our political affiliation. I never have any intention of hurting anybody’s sentiments with any of my statements, especially on Manas Dutta," he tweeted.

The Minister further said that he is deeply saddened by the turn of events and his statement is being blown out of proportion. "I have nothing but the deepest respect and admiration for Madan Mohan Dutta. Manas is like my son and if he is hurt, then I am deeply saddened," he tweeted.

Pradhan hit the campaign trail along with his colleague Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Rupsa area in the constituency and came down heavily on the ruling BJD for the dictatorial nature of its leaders.

Addressing the rally, the Union Minister said for over two decades, Naveen Patnaik has been the Chief Minister of the State, but still people are deprived of basic amenities such as drinking water, education, proper health care. "Even Ravana and Duryodhana got blinded by pride and ego, and at the end that consumed them," he said.

Seeking votes for Manas Dutta, Pradhan said the people of Balasore have complete faith in the BJP. They want Balasore to be among the developed cities, he said and urged the people to vote in favour of party candidate.

Referring to the BJD campaign that women in self-help groups are being given Rs 200 each, the Union Minister asked if this is the case, why did it not happen when corona crisis was deepening? Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released an assistance of Rs 922.48 crore for development of Balasore, Pradhan alleged that the state government here did not allow any development.

Meanwhile, the left parties, CPI, CPM and Forward Block have announced their support for Congress candidate Mamata Kundu.