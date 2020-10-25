Chatar Yatra held sans devotees

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The famous Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari was held without devotees amidst tight security here on Saturday. The festival, which attracts more than five lakh devotees from different parts of Odisha and neighbouring states, this year saw the participation of a handful of priests, Jena Badya players, a group of Ghumura dancers and a few police personnel. No devotee was seen on the four km yatra route on the day.

The chatar of Goddess Manikeswari

being taken to the temple on Saturday | Express

After conduct of rituals at Jenakhal, the chatar of the deity started its return journey to the temple at 5.15 am and reached the destination at 6 am. Usually, it takes 6 to 7 hours to cover the distance. In view of the pandemic situation, the district administration had imposed strict restriction on congregation for the festival.

All entry points to Bhawanipatna were sealed and section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Sunday. Barricades have been erected at 40 places in the town. While animal sacrifice was not allowed on the yatra route, a few devotees could be seen sacrificing goats beyond the barricaded areas.