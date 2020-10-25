Communal harmony hallmark of Durga Puja in Mayurbhanj village

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durga puja at Tentulidinga village within Kuliana police limits is all about communal harmony. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Durga puja at Tentulidinga village within Kuliana police limits is all about communal harmony. The community puja in the village dates back to 1986. And, the most heartening thing about the puja is that it was initiated by a Muslim, Kohinoor Islam. Earlier, the villagers had to travel miles to take part in the puja rituals in other villages. Islam started the Sarbajanina puja so that the people could worship the Goddess in their own village. 

Today, the  village puja committee has over 400 members from both the Hindu and Muslim communities. People from nearby villages also throng the mandap to take part in the festivities.

However, this year, the fanfare is missing due to Covid restrictions though the rituals are being observed as usual at a makeshift pandal where  the Goddess is being worshipped by a few priests. The cost of the celebrations has also been capped at a little over `1 lakh this time.

Members of the puja committee Bijan Dash and Bhagirathi Nauk said Islam, despite being a Muslim, has been continuing the practice in the village, thus nurturing a unique tradition signifying communal harmony and brotherhood. 

