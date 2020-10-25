Coronavirus takes sheen off Puja in Sambalpur city

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Covid-19 crisis and the restrictions imposed by the district administration have stolen the sheen off Durga puja in Sambalpur city this year. Even though 54 pandals have been erected across the city this year, the puja committees are performing the rituals in the absence of devotees. While the committees have been asked to cover the pandals from four sides, entry of devotees has been restricted for darshan of the idol.

Durga Puja pandal at Dhanupali in Sambalpur city | Express

Besides, as per guidelines, the size of idols is kept at less than four feet. The administration has also prohibited use of public address system along with any entertainment programmes at the pandals this year.

The pandals at Dhanupali, Gobindtola, Fatak, Kalibari and Daleipara, which witness huge crowd every year are wearing a deserted look this time. Last year, the pandal at Dhanupali was 60 ft high and 47 ft wide. However, this time it has been built around a small area with minimal arrangements.

President of Dhanupali puja committee, Sarat Chandra Padhi said, “It is really disheartening to see the Durga puja being celebrated without any grandeur. However, we will have to obey the guidelines of the administration for safety of people. Though a fancy pandal has not been erected this time, we are performing the rituals in traditional manner. As entry of devotees into the pandals is restricted, we have put up a transparent screen on the entrance so that devotees can get a glimpse of the idol from a distance. The donation boxes have also been placed outside the pandal. “