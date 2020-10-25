Micro composting centres to function soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has set a target of making all six micro composting centres (MCC) in the city functional by the end of this year.It has started on-site training of ‘Swaccha Sathis’ and bit peons at one of the MCC at Chaurpur that began functioning on Friday. Apart from Chaurpur and Burla which have been made functional, the other MCCs will come up at Rasanpur, Durgapali, Balibandha and Silipathar in Hirakud and are likely to be functional by December. Each MCC will have capacity to produce five tonne per day (TPD).

Onsite training of ‘Swachha Sathis’ in progress at the

MCC at Chaurpur | Express

Enforcement Officer (EO) of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “The Swaccha Sathis drawn from various women self help groups (SHGs) and bit peons will be trained on how to handle segregated biodegradable waste, shred and process it to make compost. After training, the SHGs will produce compost from the waste which will be sold to residents at nominal prices. Proceedings from the sales will be used for development of their MCC.”

To start with, SMC has formed a cluster of six wards in the city from from where garbage will be sent to Chaurpur MCC. As many as 11 garbage collection vans have been engaged to carry segregated waste from Commisioner colony, Hirakud colony, Golebazar, Charbati, Gobindtola, Chaurpur and Baijamunda. A similar cluster has also been formed for Burla MCC.

Women volunteers will play a major role in the functioning of the MCC. Besides running and managing the MCC, Swaccha Sathis will also sensitize people under their cluster to segregate wet and dry waste in their homes to enable separate collection from source and direct use for composting. Only biodegradable waste will be used to make compost while non biodegradable waste will be segregated at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) set-up near each MCC. The city generates around 100 tonne of waste including 55 tonne of biodegradable waste daily.