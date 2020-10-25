STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Micro composting centres to function soon

 The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has  set a target of making all six micro composting centres (MCC) in the city functional by the end of this year.

Published: 25th October 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has  set a target of making all six micro composting centres (MCC) in the city functional by the end of this year.It has started on-site training of ‘Swaccha Sathis’ and bit peons at one of the MCC at Chaurpur that began functioning on Friday. Apart from Chaurpur and Burla which have been made functional, the other MCCs will come up at Rasanpur, Durgapali, Balibandha and Silipathar in Hirakud and are likely to be functional by December. Each MCC will have capacity to produce five tonne per day (TPD).

Onsite training of ‘Swachha Sathis’ in progress at the
MCC at Chaurpur | Express

Enforcement Officer (EO) of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said, “The Swaccha Sathis drawn from various women self help groups (SHGs) and bit peons will be trained on how to handle segregated biodegradable waste, shred and process it to make compost. After training, the SHGs will produce compost from the waste which will be sold to residents at nominal prices. Proceedings from the sales  will be used for development of their MCC.”

To start with, SMC has formed a cluster of six wards in the city from from where garbage will be sent to Chaurpur MCC. As many as 11 garbage collection vans have been engaged to carry segregated waste from Commisioner colony, Hirakud colony, Golebazar, Charbati, Gobindtola, Chaurpur and Baijamunda. A similar cluster has also been formed for Burla MCC.

Women volunteers will play a major role in the functioning of the MCC. Besides running and managing the MCC, Swaccha Sathis will also sensitize people under their cluster to segregate wet and dry waste in their homes to enable separate collection from source and direct use for composting. Only biodegradable waste will be used to make compost while non biodegradable waste will be segregated at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) set-up near each MCC. The city generates around 100 tonne of waste including 55 tonne of biodegradable waste daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp