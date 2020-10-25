STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim community of Krishnanandpur likely to tilt towards BJP, Cong

Published: 25th October 2020 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Disappointed with the ruling dispensation for not fulfilling their demands, members of Muslim community of Krishnanandpur panchayat, which plays a decisive role in the elections everytime, may change its allegiance and vote in favour of the BJP or Congress during the upcoming bypoll to Tirtol Assembly constituency. Krishnanandpur in Tirtol block has a sizeable Muslim population. The community had been supporting the Congress but BJD changed the equation in 2000 by increasing its vote share in the area. 

The Muslims of the panchayat, however, are not pleased with the party and may change their allegiance this time. They are nurturing a grievance since June this year when police entered into Akhunmahala mosque wearing shoes and beat up devotees for violating Covid-19 guidelines. Irked over the incident, members of the community demanding stern action against the police personnel, ransacked an outpost and torched the personal vehicle of its OIC.

Later, police registered cases against 200 persons and arrested 11 of them. The community has also been demanding posting of doctors at the primary health centre of the panchayat. BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan along with the party’s general secretary Ayub Khan visited this panchayat recently and interacted with the people who urged them to fulfil their demands. Local BJD leader and former panchayat samiti member HS Kalimulla said the Muslim community’s demands have not yet been fulfilled and it may switch its allegiance during the upcoming bypoll. 

