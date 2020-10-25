Newly-renovated Swargadwar crematorium in Odisha's Puri to be completed by March 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The re-development work of Swargadwar crematorium in Puri will be completed by March, 2021. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Saturday.

Visiting the pilgrim town, he reviewed the progress of different projects, including development of Swargadwar, setting up of goshalas for stray cattle and rehabilitation of beggars. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the decision of the government to develop Puri as a world heritage city after it was damaged by cyclone Fani on May 3 last year.

As part of the 5T initiative, several works have been taken up since then including redevelopment of Swargadwar with funding from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). As an interim measure, temporary shed and other facilities have been provided to people coming to Swargadwar for cremation of their near and dear ones.

As part of the drive to make Bada Danda (Grand Road) clean, the process of shifting stray cattle to goshalas has started. Around 700 cattle have been shifted and 400 more will be taken there in the next one month.

Funding for feeding and maintenance of the cattle will be done from the CMRF for the next five years. Similarly, steps have also been taken for rehabilitation of beggars from Bada Danda. Around 500 beggars have been rehabilitated to various institutions so far. Of them, 150 have been reunited with their families.

Pandian also visited Banki Muhana and Puri blue flag beach. Puri Collector and the commissioners of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) were present during the review meeting.

The BMC and CMC will also shift the stray cattle and rehabilitate them in goshalas in their respective areas. They will also launch a programme for rehabilitation of beggars in their areas soon.