Odisha bypoll: Chasi Parliaments create headache for candidates of Tirtol seat across parties

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the date for the polls to the Tirtol Assembly seats draws closer, 'Chasi Parliaments' have emerged a big headache for candidates across political parties. Farmers, who form the major chunk of voters, have begun holding such meetings at various villages to put forth demands for local area development and agricultural issues before the candidates, seeking written commitment from them for their fulfillment.

Farmers' leaders of Raghunathpur block led by Debi Prasad Moharana have conducted the Chasi Parliaments in different villages of Kalinga, Karimul, Jira, Puja and Radhang etc. They have prepared the list of demands and are asking the candidates to fill in their plan of action in a prescribed format.

Their demands include setting up of cold storages in the district, milk processing unit and sugar factory, hike in MSP of paddy, and to ensuring rainwater from Hansua river is channelised to avert water logging on farm land.

The farmer leaders alleged that candidates come to the voters during election and give assurance to fulfill their demands but once elections are over, none lives up to the commitments. "Nothing has improved at the ground level," they alleged adding, "we want the candidates this time to give us assurance in a prepared a format available among the villagers, during electioneering."

BJP's candidate Rajkishore Behera said issues pertaining to development of panchayats should be discussed with locals. "I will give priority to revival of Hansua river and prevention waterlogging at farmland," he assured.

Congress candidate Himansu Bhusan Mallick, who has been visiting villages in Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks and interacting with the voters, assured that he will focus on construction of roads, bridges and ensure proper drinking water and electricity supply in the constituency.

Similarly, CPI candidate Bijay Kumar Bhoi who has also been continuing door-to-door campaigns has promised better services for residents of the Assembly constituency.