STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha bypoll: Chasi Parliaments create headache for candidates of Tirtol seat across parties

Farmers, who form the major chunk of voters, have begun holding such meetings at various villages to put forth demands for local area development and agricultural issues.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A 'Chasi Parliament' in session at Kalinga village of Raghunathpur block

A 'Chasi Parliament' in session at Kalinga village of Raghunathpur block. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the date for the polls to the Tirtol Assembly seats draws closer, 'Chasi Parliaments' have emerged a big headache for candidates across political parties. Farmers, who form the major chunk of voters, have begun holding such meetings at various villages to put forth demands for local area  development and agricultural issues before the candidates, seeking written commitment from them for their fulfillment.

Farmers' leaders of Raghunathpur block led by Debi Prasad Moharana have conducted the Chasi Parliaments in different villages of Kalinga, Karimul, Jira, Puja and Radhang etc. They have prepared the list of demands and are asking the candidates to fill in their plan of action in a prescribed format.

Their demands include setting up of cold storages in the district, milk processing unit and sugar factory, hike in MSP of paddy,  and to ensuring rainwater from Hansua river is channelised to avert water logging on farm land. 

The farmer leaders alleged that candidates come to the voters during election and give assurance to fulfill their demands but once elections are over, none lives up to the commitments. "Nothing has improved at the ground level," they alleged adding, "we want the candidates this time to give us assurance in a prepared a format available among the villagers, during electioneering."

BJP's candidate Rajkishore Behera said issues pertaining to development of panchayats should be discussed with locals. "I will give priority to revival of Hansua river and prevention waterlogging at farmland," he assured. 

Congress candidate Himansu Bhusan Mallick, who has been visiting villages in Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks and interacting with the voters, assured that he will focus on construction of roads, bridges and ensure proper drinking water and electricity supply in the constituency.

Similarly, CPI candidate Bijay Kumar Bhoi who has also been continuing door-to-door campaigns has promised better services for residents of the Assembly constituency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol Assembly Odisha bypoll Chasi Parliament Jagatsinghpur district
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp