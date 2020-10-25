STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onion prices to bring tears for two more months: Odisha minister RP Swain

After deregulation of commodities such as cereals, pulses, oil seeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes, the states have lost power to impose stock limits on these items when price levels are triggered.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:32 AM

Odisha minister RP Swain, Ranendra Pratap Swain

Odisha minister RP Swain (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shifting the blame to the Centre on the unbridled price rise of onion, the state government on Saturday said the edible bulb will continue to bring tears in the eyes of consumers for two more months.

"There are two reasons for the spiralling prices of onion. First, removal of onion from the ambit of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act and second is the adverse climatic conditions," Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told mediapersons.

After deregulation of commodities such as cereals, pulses, oil seeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes, the states have lost power to impose stock limits on these items when price levels are triggered. The amendment of the EC Act rendered the state authority ineffective and provides the hoarders a field day, Swain said. Criticising the Centre for going ahead with the amendment ignoring objections from states including Odisha, Swain said this violated the principle of federalism.

This is the primary reason for the uncontrolled price rise of onion and other essential commodities across the country, he reasoned. "Despite the fact that the State Government has no control over the stock limit and transportation of essential commodities delisted from the purview of the EC Act, it is incumbent upon the administration to ensure supply of onion and other essential items at reasonable price to the consumers," he said.

Swain said the second reason for onion price hike is the adverse climatic conditions in major producing states. 

