Two held for assaulting journalist

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : Puruna Bazar police on Saturday arrested two persons for beating up a journalist. The accused, Sk Kalia (27) and Sk Babu (24), who ran illegal zarda manufacturing units in Helasahi village had thrashed local scribe Abdul Fitar along with a colleague was taking photographs of their house. Basing on complaint filed by Abdul, a case was registered under sections 341, 294, 323, 347, 427 and 34 of IPC.