Women demand closure of country liquor unit

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Around 600 women of Talapada panchayat in Khallikote block of Ganjam district locked the main gate of a government liquor vending unit in the area demanding its closure. The women, members of 50 self-help groups, holding placards reached the unit and staged their protest. As no official or police personnel reached the spot even after three hours, the women locked the main gate of the unit. Alleging that the unit has been functioning for the last one decade despite protests, they said easy availability of liquor has emerged a cause of concern for women and children in the village. President of Mission Shakti Bishnupriya Sethi said the women would stage dharna in front of the Collectorate and resort to road blockade if the unit is not closed soon.