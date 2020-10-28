120 fall ill after consuming prasad

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 120 people including 70 children fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at Maa Durga temple at Pilachapatia village within Rajnagar police limits on Monday. They were admitted to the hospital at Rajnagar and their condition is stated to be stable. as per reports, most people started vomiting and complained of abdominal pain and fever after consuming the ‘prasad’ of flattened rice (chuda), milk and banana.

Food poisoning patients undergoing

treatment at CHC

Medical officer of Rajnagar CHC Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty said it was a case of food poisoning and the affected persons have been hospitalised. a medical team rushed to the village and attended the affected persons. one of the affected children Sasmita Mallick (12) said she started feeling uneasy after consuming the prasad.

Agani Jena too complained of abdominal pain after taking the prasad and started throwing up. Rajnagar BDo Mandardhar Mahalik said a probe will be conducted into the incident. “I have directed the medical officer of Rajnagar CHC to conduct an