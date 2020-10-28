As tests drop, Odisha posts lowest Covid cases in 2.5 months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day spike of 1,247 Covid-19 cases in the last two and half months, on Tuesday amid a substantial drop in tests. Only 30,303 tests were conducted on Monday against 36,881 done on the previous day. The test positivity rate was 4.11 per cent (pc). Of the new cases, 729 were related to quarantine while remaining 518 were due to local transmission.

Khurda, the worst Covid-hit district that slid down to third position among districts having highest daily caseload on Monday, once more came to the top of the chart with 206 new cases in the last 24 hours. The district had reported 110 cases on Monday. Apart from Khurda, Cuttack recorded a daily caseload of 105 cases, while Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj reported 96 and 71 new cases respectively.

Health officials said 13 infected patients also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Cause of death in some of these cases was due to comorbidities, they said. The new deaths pushed the Covid toll in the State to 1,272. With the new infections, the State tally touched 2,83,942.

The officials, however, said only around 16,500 people are undergoing treatment as more than 2.66 lakh people have already recovered from the infection. Around 43.85 lakh tests have been conducted in the State so far and the cumulative test positivity rate remains at 6.47 per cent.

Capital city’s infection count down to 88

Bhubaneswar: With only 88 new cases against 272 recoveries, the State Capital recorded a significant drop in its daily infection count for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The single-day spike of cases in the city had also remained below 100-mark on Monday. BMC officials said the new cases reported in the last 24 hours include 71 cases of local transmission and 17 related to quarantine. Except Badagada and Old Town, no other areas in the city reported more than four positive cases. With the new cases, the infection count of the Capital has increased to 28,782. Four more patients also succumbed to the virus in the city in last 24 hours, taking the Covid toll to 158. However, the recovery rate that remains twice the daily caseload has helped the administration in reducing the number of active cases to 1,996.