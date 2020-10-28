Congress leader among three held for extortion

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested one Balakrushna Rohidas (32) and two others for their alleged involvement in extortion and dacoity. Rohidas was the Congress candidate from Rengali Assembly constituency in 2019 General Elections.Police said five persons including Balakrushna, his brother Rajesh Rohidas (30) and a 17-year-old boy had allegedly threatened and demanded extortion money from Goutam Reddy, a senior official of Vadodara Industrial Plant Construction, engaged in the boiler plant of Aditya Alumina at Lapanga in the district, on Monday.

When Reddy refused to comply with the demand, Balakrushna and his associates allegedly thrashed him. They also allegedly snatched `20,000 in cash from him. Basing on a complaint filed with Thelkolai police station, two special teams were formed. After raids at different locations in the district, the three accused were arrested. Police seized `5,000 in cash and a car from them. Two other persons involved in the incident are still at large. SP Kanwar Vishal Singh warned of stringent action against persons involved in extortion related offences.