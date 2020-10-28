Man throws kids in front of running train, kills self

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 40-year-old man threw his son and daughter in front of a speeding train before ending his life on the tracks in Koraput district on Monday. The shocking incident took place near Singaram railway station in Laxmipur block. The deceased were identified as Kesaba Subudhi (40) of Pudapadi village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district, his daughter Siya (12) and son Sidhu (7).

Sources said in the morning, Kesaba took his son and daughter out on the pretext of giving them a ride on his motorcycle. He took them to the railway tracks and spotting an approaching goods train, pushed Sidhu to the tracks. Eyewitnesses from a distance saw a horrified Siya screaming and trying to escape by running away. However, Kesaba caught up with the girl and threw her in front of the running train. Later, he too leaped on to the track and was run over by the train.

On being informed, Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Government Railway Police (GRP) also arrived at the mishap site and started investigation.Though the exact cause behind Kesaba taking the drastic step is yet to be ascertained, sources said he was upset over a family dispute. Kesaba originally belonged to Dasmantpur of Koraput district but was staying in Pudapadi village in a joint family including his brother since the last 10 years.

He worked under a contractor besides doing petty business. Sources said he did not have any financial constraints.Kesaba’s father Trailaka Subudhi said, “Our family had no inkling of Kesaba’s intentions as he had taken the kids for a bike ride. We do not know why he took such a fatal step.”An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is on.