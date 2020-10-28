Police arrest four wanted criminals in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police, on Monday, arrested four persons in connection with at least two dacoity cases that took place recently in Balangir town. They have been identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Suna alias Bunty of Sambalpur, Amit Jhankar of Boudh, Mamil Mahaling of Junadihi and Mahadeb Sahu of Mehganadpada in Balangir town. During interrogation, it was found that the accused were involved in the recent robbery bids at the Airtel office and a battery dealer’s shop in the town.

Mahaling was the point of contact where he passed information on huge cash transactions in both the places. SDPO Simanta Barik said Bunty is a hard core criminal involved in many inter-state dacoity cases. “Bunty was part of a bank robbery in Jharsuguda and many crimes in Sambalpur. He was also found to have links with criminals in Bihar. A pistol with three bullets, two batteries, three bikes and cell phones have been seized from the accused,” he said.