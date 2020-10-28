Quarry blast case: Three more held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested three more persons in the stone quarry explosion case at Okilguda in Rayagada district. Gunupur SDPO Raj Kishore Das said the accused are Ghasi Jogi, his elder son Pratap Jogi and Pradeep Jogi, the owner of the quarry.

While Pratap used to look after the day-to-day functioning of the quarry, one of its employees Harischandra Gamango of Soura Pradhaniguda village used to procure explosives for use at the unit. Das said Gamango was arrested on October 20. Police said the incident occurred due to negligence of the employees and owners of the unit. Three persons were killed and nine others sustained critical injuries in the mishap on October 16.