Security forces exchange fire with reds, unearth explosives

MALKANGIRI: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Jumadang forest within Papermetla police limits of Swabhiman Anchal on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in the wee hours on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off about movement of Maoists in the area, a joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operation Group (SOG) commandos, Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha and Andhra Pradesh police launched a combing operation early hours on the day.

However, a patrolling unit of the Maoists spotted the security forces and opened fire. The security forces retaliated forcing the Maoists to flee. The exchange of fire reportedly continued for an hour.Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said till reports last came in, combing operation was continuing. The security forces are still on the spot and exact details will be known only after their return. Sources said senior cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were camping in the area.

Khilari said the Odisha SOG and a unit of BSF launched combing operation after police received some inputs about the presence of Maoists. On Monday, SOG commandos and Jodamba BSF personnel, in a joint operation, had seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from Mukudipalli, Gurasetu, Beijing, Jampluru and Parlubandha villages within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal.

A country-made revolver, claymore mine, three-metre codex wire, various kinds of explosives, eight electronic detonators, a large oxygen cylinder, camera flash with switch, iron rods, electric wires and some Maoist literature were recovered. “We suspect that the Maoists planned to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with an intention to use it against innocent tribals and security forces. Further investigation is on,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, Gumma committee secretary of CPI (Maoist) Anil has threatened villagers of Sindhibadi, Darlabeda, Janrurai and Jodamba for supporting the police. The villagers will face death like Das Khemudu if they support the police, the three-page Maoist release warned.Accusing Khemudu of being a police informer, Maoists had killed him by slitting his throat in Khajuriguda village within Jodamba police limits last week.