Spurious liquor kills four in Angul, three critical

As many as four persons died and three others fell ill after consuming spurious country liquor in Pathargarh village within Purunakote police limits here on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  As many as four persons died and three others fell ill after consuming spurious country liquor in Pathargarh village within Purunakote police limits here on Saturday night.The deceased are Kaira Pradhan, Tukuna Pradhan, Sashi Bhusan Dehuri and Pramod Sahu, all daily wage earners. While Kaira and Tukuna died in the village the same night, the rest two succumbed at Angul hospital. 

Condition of three others, Basudeb Pradhan, Basant Dehuri and Sushant Pradhan, is stated to be serious. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital.Sources said the seven persons came to the local country liquor shop for drinks after completing the construction work of a house in the village. They consumed liquor there but a few moments later, Kaira and Tukuna complained of sickness and died. The rest five were rushed to Angul hospital. Sashi died on Sunday while Pramod breathed his last on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a team comprising Excise superintendent Ramendra Nayak and local tehsildar rushed to the village to investigate the incident.Nayak said the liquor seller might have adulterated the alcohol with some toxic substance which led to the deaths.  “We raided the country liquor shop but the owner is absconding. So far, no arrest has been made. We are inquiring into the incident,” he added.Purunakote police have registered a case in in this regard and efforts are on to nab the liquor seller.

Illicit liquor seized
Malkangiri: Excise officials arrested one person and seized 300 litre illicit distilled liquor and 1,040 kg fermented wash during raids at Nuagada village and Mathili town.  


