Woman, son held for cheating

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman and her son along with two jewellers were arrested for duping people on the pretext of mortgaging their gold ornaments for loans at low interest rate. Tangarpali IIC Rabindra Kumar Patra said five victims of Fertilizer Township had lodged complaints against the two accused Umang Kapoor (24) and his mother Surabhi (57).

He said in course of investigation it came to fore that the mother-son duo used to convince needy persons to mortgage their gold ornaments with them for loans. Umang and his mother had sold the mortgaged gold to the owner of Mohanji Jewellers, Manoj Prasad and Dinanath Sahu of Sahu Alankar. He said 1.053 kg of gold was recovered from them.