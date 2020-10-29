Ammunition dump of Maoists unearthed along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after the exchange of fire with Maoists, security forces have unearthed yet another cache of ammunition and explosives from Bhimaram reserve forest within Papermetla police limits in Swabhiman Anchal along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Wednesday said, based on an intelligence input, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by security forces near Gunamamudi village near Bhimaram forest.

When the operational parties were combing the jungle area, the Maoists resorted to unprovoked firing. The forces retaliated forcing the Maoists to flee.

During search, the security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), 11 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, four 7.62 mm AK rounds, one 5.56 mm INSAS rounds, SLR magazine, 32 detonators, a flash camera, radio, 11 kit bags, three Maoist uniforms, literature, medicines and other daily use items from the spot.

It is suspected that these articles, belonging to Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces. Combing operations are continuing in the area, the SP added.

Earlier on Monday, security forces had seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Mukudipalli, Gurasetu, Beijing, Jampluru and Parlubandha villages within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal.