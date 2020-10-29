STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby girl 'sold' by mother for Rs 15,000 rescued in Odisha's Sambalpur

 A newborn girl allegedly sold by her mother for `15,000 was rescued by police and childline officials on Wednesday.

SAMBALPUR: A newborn girl allegedly sold by her mother for Rs 15,000 was rescued by police and childline officials on Wednesday. 

Childline officials said the infant was born at Charmal hospital in the district on September 19.

Around 20 days later, the 28-year-old mother sold her to a couple in a nearby village within Rairakhol police limits and the newborn was with them since then.

On Tuesday night, childline officials received a phone call about the sale of the baby. A team along with local police reached the couple’s house and rescued the infant. 

However, the baby girl’s mother refuted the allegation of her selling the newborn. The woman claimed that she gave away her baby to the couple as she was incapable of raising her.

Deserted by her husband, she worked as a daily wage labourer. Since her financial condition was poor, she was unable to take care of the baby, the mother said. 

The couple too denied the allegations of buying the baby. They claimed that they adopted the infant as they didn’t have any child.   

CWC chairman Brajendra Panda said many facts relating to the incident are yet to be confirmed. The baby’s mother and the couple have produced a notary affidavit signed by both the parties when the baby was handed over.

“However, we are inquiring into the matter and all the facts will come to the fore after the probe is over. For the time being, the baby is being taken care of by the specialised adoption agency,” he said.

A case has been registered in Charmal police station. Police are also investigating the matter, Panda added.

