Child marriage attempt foiled in Odisha's Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An alleged child marriage bid at Lokeswar temple in Pallahat was foiled by the officials of Khurda Childline on Wednesday.

While the minor girl belongs to Dimiripatna village under Nayagarh, the 25-year-old youth hails from Lokeswarpur village in Khurda district.

They had met through Facebook and decided to get married at Lokeswar temple at Pallahat in Khurda district.

The girl’s uncle informed that she was staying at his house at Rajsunakhala in Nayagarh district from over last one month.

Receiving information about the marriage, he informed the Chidline officials on their helpline number. The officials along with District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and police rushed to the Lokeswar temple and stopped the marriage.

Khurda Childline member Manilal Sahoo said the girl claimed that she was a major but her parents said she was below 18 years of age.

The parents will submit her certificates on Thursday to prove her age. The girl has been sent to a shelter home.

The youth, on the other hand, told the Childline officials that the girl had come to his house on October 24 and threatened him of taking the extreme step if he did not marry her.