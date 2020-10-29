Crowds flout COVID-19 norms at poll rallies in Odisha's Balasore, Tirtol, raise fear of virus spread

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Election Commission has warned political parties against flouting Covid-19 safety rules, it seems to have little impact as crowds without masks and proper social distancing continue to gather at election rallies and meetings in Balasore and Tirtol Assembly segments where the bypolls are scheduled on November 3.

As per an analysis of new cases in last fortnight, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur contributed 1,326 and 1,136 cases respectively to the state’s tally of 30,820 cases between October 12 and 27. While the positivity rate has come down in other districts, it continues to persist in the two districts.

The number of new cases that had slipped to 42 on October 12 from 209 on september 11 in Balasore, rose to 92 on October 27.

Barring three days, the number of fresh cases has been in the range of over 70 during the period with the daily count crossing the 100-mark on four occasions, maximum 164 being recorded on October 14. similarly, Jagatsinghpur has been constantly reporting new infections in a range of 70 to 80.

Virologists and health experts warned that the large gatherings could have devastating consequences enabling the virus to spread further if the district administrations do not enforce Covid-19 protocols. Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik, who had addressed over a dozen rallies and meetings in Balasore, has tested positive for the virus.

But, there has been no contact tracing nor further enforcement measures by the district administration at the election rallies thereafter.

“You see the rallies and meetings in both the districts, it appears as if the virus has disappeared. People have become complacent and the political parties are not at all serious about its fatal consequences. Moreover, the districts have lowered the tests to give a false impression that the infection rate has declined,” said Bibekananda Das, a social activist.

Meanwhile, Odisha added 1,540 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,85,482. Twelve more patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

The number of fresh cases rose by around 23 per cent (pc) as the testing was increased by 21 pc post Dussehra.

The daily positivity rate that was on the decline has once again picked up from around 4 pc on sunday to 4.17 pc on Tuesday, indicating that the cases would mount if the tests are accelerated. As many as 36,905 tests were conducted as against 30,303 tests on Monday and 36,881 tests on sunday when 1,247 and 1,480 cases, respectively, were detected.

Three districts registered 100 or more cases with Khurda contributing 208 cases, followed by sundargarh (111) and Angul (100).

Cuttack district reported 99 cases, the lowest in last two and a half months. On August 11, 76 cases were recorded in the district.

The death toll due to the disease soared to 1,337. The state has 14,015 active cases as 2,70,130 patients have recovered so far. Additional Chief secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the districts where bypolls are being held have been asked to step up testing and ensure strict enforcement.