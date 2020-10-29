STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flu rise amid mercury dip adds to COVID-19 worry in Odisha's Koraput

Over 500 cases of common cold or influenza are being reported daily in Jeypore DHH, MCH and other hospitals.

Published: 29th October 2020

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The recent dip in temperature across Koraput and accompanying symptoms of common flu have rekindled fear of Covid-19 spread among locals. 

While the drop in Coronavirus positive cases from 100-200 (August-September) to below 40 per day since beginning of October had brought relief for the administration and public alike, increase in flu cases has again fuelled concerns over resurgence of Covid-19 in the district.

As per reports, there has been a drop in temperature of six to seven degrees in the last four days in the district.

While day temperature has dropped from 32 to 26 degree celsius,  the nights have recorded below 15 degree from the earlier 22 degree celsius.

Though people usually develop common flu due to weather change, the inability to distinguish it from Covid-19 symptoms has become a concern for many.

Sources said daily, over 500 cases of common cold or influenza are being reported in Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH), Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and other healthcare centres.

“I have common flu. But there is a sense of panic as the symptoms are akin to Covid,” said Dolirani, a local in Jeypore.

A senior doctor in the DHH informed that severe symptomatic cases of flu are being isolated in the hospital and patients made to undergo Covid-19 tests. “We are taking all precautions to prevent further spread of the virus,” he said.

Koraput CDMO Makarananda Behura has said cases of flu are expected to rise during winters.

“The administration is appealing to people to reduce exposure to cold weather conditions as part of safety measures,” he said.

