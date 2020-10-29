Man sustains injuries after attack by two miscreants in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A senior engineer of Central Tool Room and Training Centre sustained serious injuries on his hands after being attacked by two unidentified miscreants at Sailashree Vihar on Tuesday.

The victim Satyanarayan Mishra had come out of his house at 6 am to pluck flowers when the motorcycle bound miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon.

When Mishra grabbed the weapon with both his hands, the masked miscreants started raining blows on him and also snatched his gold chain.

Hearing his screams, a security guard of the CBSE office nearby rushed to the spot and seeing him approaching, the attackers fled the spot.

But before fleeing, they hit a passerby with a stick that they were carrying. However, they could not take the sharp weapon as Mishra kept holding on to it despite suffering serious injuries. A case has been registered at the Chandrasekharpur police station.