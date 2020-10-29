New housing complex in Kalahandi wallows due to Odisha government's neglect

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a glaring example of official apathy, lack of planning and timely implementation of projects, the residential cluster building complex in Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district has been lying incomplete and dilapidated for a decade.

The complex comprising 13 residential quarters was taken up under Revised Long-Term Action Plan (RLTAP) funds, and meant for officials working in various line departments in the block. But since 2010, the half-constructed complex has remained unattended.

As per reports, Rs 42.5 lakh was sanctioned for the project under RLTAP in 2005-06. While Rs 32.5 lakh had been released for the same, three contractors were engaged by block officials. Official records show that the construction of buildings in the complex had been completed (excluding fitting of doors, windows and other basic accessories) by 2009.

But as the released amount had been exhausted, block authorities had asked for additional Rs 32.68 lakh - Rs 10 lakh for construction of compound wall and internal road, Rs 10 lakh for water supply and Rs 12.68 lakh for electrification and installation of transformer in the complex. Though Rs 10 lakh for the boundary wall had subsequently been approved by the district administration in 2010, there has been no progress on funds for the hardware fittings, water and power supply, ever since.

The complex is now in a dilapidated state with many portions of the buildings getting damaged. The boundary wall is broken and the entire area covered with wild shrubs. Surprisingly, block officials, DRDA technical staff and authorities of Planning and Coordination department feigned ignorance on the matter. Executive engineer of DRDA Rusikesh Dandasena said, “The status of the complex will be enquired into and we will see how much of the complex can be restored.”