Odisha, rest of India to experience colder winter this time amid fight against COVID-19

The temperature is likely to start dipping in Odisha from the second week of November, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said on Wednesday.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha enters another crucial phase in the fight against Covid-19, weather predictions for the upcoming months do not provide much solace.

While winter is stated to create favourable conditions for transmission of coronavirus, the season is set to be colder this year.

The India Meteorological Department has already forecast colder winter in the country this year due to a weak La Nina phenomenon.

The core cold wave (CW) zone will cover northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, extending through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

The winds during the winter are from the north-east near the land surface and this is accompanied by south-westerly jet (narrow bands of strong winds) in the upper atmosphere.

File Photo

“During an El Nino, this jet is pushed southward and it allows more western disturbance to bring rain and snow into northwestern parts of the country. However, La Nina produces a more north-south low-pressure system which brings in siberian air and the cold wave that can extend much further south,” Das explained. Director of Centre of Environment and Climate (CEC) Dr sarat Chandra sahu said that some days in December will experience 1 degree Celsius to 2 degree below normal minimum temperature.

“In the last two years, Odisha has experienced colder winters under the influence of jet stream. This season will likely be colder due to La Nina condition and jet stream. January is expected to be more harsh,” he added.

Health experts have sounded the warning against any complacency in the battle against Covid-19 during the winter.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed the departments to step up their efforts to prevent a possible second wave fuelled by the cold conditions.

Meanwhile, Met office said that south-west monsoon withdrew entirely from Odisha on Wednesday.

The state largely witnessed normal rainfall this year. seasonal rainfall in the state between June and September 30 this year was 1140.8 mm against long term average of 1155.3 mm based on data from 1961 to 2010.

Five districts, however, recorded deficit rainfall during the season. Khurda received 28 per cent deficit rainfall, Puri 25 pc, Balasore 24pc, Gajapati 23 pc and Jajpur 20 pc.

