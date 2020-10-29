STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silver plating of Puri's Sri Jagannath temple to start in 10 days

Published: 29th October 2020 09:17 AM

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Silver plating of doors in Sri Jagannath temple would start within 10 days. This was decided at the temple committee meeting held on Tuesday.In the first phase, the Satapahacha door will be revamped.

Four-inch thick teak wood would be used for reconstruction of the door while silver plating design is to be finalised in the next meeting scheduled on November 9.

Temple managing committee members Ramachandra Dasmahapatra and Anant Tiadi informed that work would be carried out in accordance with the traditional Kalingan temple art style.

Since most of the wooden doors of the temple have been worn out, new ones would be made with quality teak wood. 

A total of 11 doors including those in Mahalaxmi, Bimala and Nrusingha temples in the Srimandir complex would be remade and silver plated in a phased manner, said Dasmahapatra.The important doors of the sanctum sanctorum - Kalahat, Jaya Vijay and Beheran - would be remade and silver plated during Rath Yatra when the deities will be in Gundicha temple. 

It is estimated that around 2.5 tonne silver would be used for reinforcing the wooden doors. A devotee has offered the silver required for the work. Experienced silver artisans deputed by the donor would carry out the work under tight security in Niladribhakta Nivas campus,  Tiadi said.

A 17-member committee has been constituted to look after the remake, repair and silver plating work on the doors. During the meeting, Chhatisa Nijog president Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra proposed for gold plating of Kalahat door.Administrator, Development AK Jena, administrator (rituals) Jitendra Kumar Sahu, temple committee members and representatives of various servitor bodies (Nijogs) participated in the meeting.

