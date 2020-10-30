Covid cases rise as Odisha accelerates tests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 infections continued to rise further with enhanced testing as Odisha reported 1,617 new cases and 13 deaths in a 24-hour period pushing the tally to 2,87,099 and death toll to 1,350.The number of fresh cases went up by almost 30 per cent (pc) in two days as tests were increased by 36 pc. While 41,395 tests were conducted during last 24 hours, 1,247 cases were detected of the 30,303 samples tested on October 26.

The tests were accelerated after the Centre expressed concern over declining testing in the State at a recent review. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry had also asked the Odisha Government to monitor fatalities hospital wise following the rise in deaths due to Covid-19 and ensure that the patients in home isolation are followed up regularly.

Virologists and health experts opined that the tests in the range of 40,000 a day for a State like Odisha is not sufficient especially at a time when the infection is still prevalent. The State should conduct at least 50 pc more tests and keep a proper balance between rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests so that the actual prevalence can be assessed and containment measures adopted, they said.

Health authorities said all districts have been directed once again to scale up testing up to 55,000 per day during the festive and winter season and warned that they will be held accountable if cases rise due to lack of adequate testing and containment measures. The State now has 13,711 active cases as 2,72,038 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

AIIMS to resume OPD services from Nov 2

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will resume its walk-in OPD services from November 2. The OPD was shut since July 10 owing to Covid-19 crisis though the day-care services, radiotherapy, dialysis, trauma and emergency life saving surgery were being conducted with restrictions. As decided, the number of registrations will be restricted to 30 patients per department per day for a week and it will be increased to 50 patients per department a day from November 9 onwards. Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said while overall routine check-ups will be continued through the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Swasthya App and Telemedicine (WhatsApp Call), proportionate IPD services, including all 14 Modular OTs will also start functioning from November 2.

DEATH TOLL 13 more

Covid patients succumbed in the last 24 hours

The toll includes two each from Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Nuapada and Angul, and one each from Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur districts

So far, Ganjam district has reported the highest number of 236 fatalities, followed by Khurda (233) and Cuttack (112)