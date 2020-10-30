Covid takes sheen off Boial Yatra

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Covid-19 outbreak has taken the sheen off Boial Yatra festivities this year. The ongoing yatra, celebrated in rural areas for well-being of villagers and good harvest, has become a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 curbs.As per tradition, the festival is celebrated on any day between Ashwina Suklapakhya Nabami (ninth day of the bright fortnight in the Odia month of Ashwina) and Ashwina Purnima (full moon day in the month of Ashwina).

File photo of Boial Yatra

A male member from the village priest’s family dons the role of ‘Barua’ during the Yatra. It is believed that the Goddess enters the body of Barua and he becomes Her emissary. Two persons known as ‘Bahatia’ hold the Barua tight from both sides in a bid to control him as he sways madly amidst reverberating sounds of drums and gongs.

The Barua, also known as Boial, is taken in a procession in the village amidst beating of traditional musical instruments. He also visits houses of villagers during the yatra. Various cultural programmes are organised during the festival. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, villagers are only carrying out the rituals of the yatra instead of celebrating the festival in a grand way.

Advisor of Samaleswari Puja Committee, Talab Byomakesh Thakur said the practice of Barua visiting the houses of villagers has been stopped this year. Besides, no cultural programmes are being organised due to the Covid crisis, he added.The yatra will conclude on October 31.