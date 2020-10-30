STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest guard missing since nine days, cops clueless

Published: 30th October 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  A forest guard of Biswanathpur range in South Kalahandi division has been untraceable since the last nine days. Sources said, on October 21 morning, the 25-year-old Suhag Ranjan Panda had left for field duty on his bike but has not returned since. Panda was staying with his mother and brother in a rented accommodation in Lanjigarh Road area. He had reportedly told his mother that he will return after about 30 minutes and after lunch, will go the range office. 

However, he did not return and when his mother tried to contact him, his mobile phone was switched off. Panda’s colleagues and other staff launched a search operation in the forest areas for two days but could not trace him. 

On October 23, the range officer of Biswanathpur lodged a missing report in Narla police station. 
The police have not been able to trace him, neither has his bike been found. His mobile phone is also switched off.

